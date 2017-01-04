Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

Sponsored Links



-- In a not-so-surprising development, murder charges against Jimmy Snuka were dismissed when a judge ruled that Snuka was not mentally competent enough to stand trial in the 1983 death of Nancy Argentino, who at the time was romantically involved with the wrestler.

-- Snuka claimed that Argentino died as a result of falling down but in 2014, the case was re-opened when questions about the death surfaced, specifically how the case should have been ruled a homicide due to cuts found on her body that were apparently consistent with physical abuse.

