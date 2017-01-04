Three Big Matches Announced For Next Week's SmackDown LIVE

Sponsored Links



WWE announced a number of matches for next week's episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Next week's show, which will be the second show of the new year, will feature Jason Jordan and Chad Gable defending the WWE tag-team titles against Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya.

WWE posted the following via their Twitter page to promote the matches on next week's show: