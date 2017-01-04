Photos: Cena vs. Styles, Big Six-Man Tag-Team Match Held After SD! Live

The dark match main event held for the live audience in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday night following the live SmackDown broadcast saw John Cena battle WWE Champion AJ Styles. The match would end via disqualification when Baron Corbin interfered.

This led to American Alpha hitting the ring to make the save for Cena until The Wyatt Family showed up. This set up an impromptu six-man tag-team match. The match ended when Chad Gable pinned Luke Harper.

Below are several photos of the post-SmackDown LIVE action inside the ring from Tuesday night.



