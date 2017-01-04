Report: Alberto El Patron & TNA Back In Talks, Debut Could Be Coming Soon

Sponsored Links



It looks like another former well-known WWE Superstar will soon be appearing on the scene with TNA.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported this week that talks between TNA and Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) are still ongoing, however no contracts have been officially signed at this point.

Regardless, the belief is that Del Rio will soon be appearing soon, possibly at one of the upcoming Impact Wrestling television tapings scheduled for this month in Orlando, Florida.

It's worth noting, however, that conflicting reports have stated no major changes are expected at this week’s TV tapings in Orlando. The set of TV tapings scheduled for this week will take TNA through mid-March.