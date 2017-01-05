Brock Lesnar Officially Receives The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's Punishment

Sponsored Links



Brock Lesnar has already received his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and now it's time for him to answer to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Lesnar tested positive for banned substances before his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200 back in July. Lesnar originally won the fight via unanimous decision, but that was reserved to a no-contest after the failed test results came in.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Lesnar for a year and fined him $250,000, and now USADA has announced that they're matching the NSAC's suspension. USADA, the official anti-doping partner of UFC, issued a press release this week announcing their one-year suspension. Lesnar's NSAC suspension is for a year from July 9th, and the USADA suspension is for a year from July 15th.

Below is USADA's complete press release about Lesnar:

"USADA announced today that UFC athlete, Brock Lesnar, of the Brooklyn Park, M.N., received a one-year sanction, pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, after testing positive for a prohibited substance on two occasions. "Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on June 28, 2016, and an in-competition urine test conducted on July 9, 2016, at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, Nev. Clomiphene is a prohibited substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List. "Lesnar's one-year period of ineligibility began on July 15, 2016, the date on which he was provisionally suspended by USADA, and is identical in length to the sanction imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on December 15, 2016. In addition, the NSAC overturned Lesnar's victory at UFC 200 to a no-contest. "Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete's sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing. "USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs. In addition, the agency manages a drug reference hotline, Drug Reference Online, conducts educational sessions, and proactively distributes a multitude of educational materials, such as the Prohibited List, easy-reference wallet cards, and periodic athlete alerts."

- Backstage News On Big Surprise Planned For WrestleMania, WWE's Plans For Brock Lesnar & The Undertaker