Coachman Says Ronda Rousey Isn't Mentally Tough Enough For WWE

Former WWE personality and current ESPN anchor Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to explain his prediction than WWE will never being in Ronda Rousey. Coachman previously went on Twitter and told a fan that she would have "no chance" in WWE after losing in such dramatic fashion at UFC 207. Coachman questioned on Busted Open Radio what WWE could do with Rousey at this point, and says professional athletes' worth is directly tied to their success in their sport.

"When she lost, not only was she devastated, but she admitted that some thoughts that went through her head were not good ones," Coachman said of Rousey. "Hopefully, she understands that she's gone much further than almost any female in really sports in the last 15 years. [...] As far as WWE is concerned, they don't bring in, and I refer to her as a broken star, because that's what she is, she's broken from a professional sense."

Coachman says during his time with WWE he witnessed them only hiring people who fit a certain mental profile, and that they don't "rebuild broken celebrities." The Coach says Rousey doesn't fit the bill, and indicated that he doesn't think she's WWE material.

"They go after, if you're bringing in somebody from the outside, they go after people with a certain type of makeup and Ronda Rousey showed all of us that, how she responded to a loss, showed a lot about what she's made of," Coachman said. "I'm not saying that's good, I'm not saying that's bad, I'm just saying as far as the kind of person you want to go after and build a program around, to bring her in the WWE and build up this perception of what her reality is not, you can't do that. And you can't disappear, guys, for 13 months from the fight game and then come back and expect all of us to think you're going to be as nasty as you were before."

Coachman is referring to Rousey telling the press that she was suicidal after her November 2015 loss to Holly Holm. The Coach added that Rousey "lost two movies" last year because of her loss.

