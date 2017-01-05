Three New WWE Recruits From China Begin At WWE Performance Center

This week, WWE announced that there three new recruits from China have officially begun training at the WWE Performance Center.
Located in Orlando, Florida, the WWE Performance Center welcomed Chinese recruits Zhao Xia, Yifeng and Big Boa to the facility, which is home to 65 other potential future NXT and WWE Superstars.
Below is the release that WWE issued on Thursday, which includes comments from WWE Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Recruits from China begin WWE training
Three new recruits from China have begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa were among seven recruits signed to developmental contracts after being discovered during a four-day tryout last June in Shanghai. They will join Tian Bing, WWE’s first Chinese talent signed to a developmental contract, who began his training last July. The additional four recruits are scheduled to begin training at the WWE Performance Center next month.
“Our investment in each of these potential stars further cements our long-term commitment to China and illustrates our commitment to recruiting performers from around the globe,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Our talent development team is dedicated to helping the world’s most gifted athletes and entertainers fulfill their dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar.”
Zhao Xia
Zhao Xia is the first Chinese woman to sign a developmental contract with WWE. She has trained in martial arts and is the co-founder of her own fitness studio. Zhao has multiple first-place finishes in various martial arts and fitness competitions, including the Second World Traditional Chinese Wushu Championship, Nike Challenge Competition and First China Throw Down: Battle on the Bund.
Yifeng
Yifeng is an actor from Shanghai, and a graduate of the Shanghai Theater Company. He was most recently featured in the 2014 movie “Lady and Tiger.”
Big Boa
Big Boa is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was the 2016 Brazilian jiu-jitsu China Open Gi/No-Gi Champion and represented China at the 2013 ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championships.
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.