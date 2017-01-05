Three New WWE Recruits From China Begin At WWE Performance Center

Sponsored Links



This week, WWE announced that there three new recruits from China have officially begun training at the WWE Performance Center.

Located in Orlando, Florida, the WWE Performance Center welcomed Chinese recruits Zhao Xia, Yifeng and Big Boa to the facility, which is home to 65 other potential future NXT and WWE Superstars.

Below is the release that WWE issued on Thursday, which includes comments from WWE Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque.