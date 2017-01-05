Goldberg Added To Another Upcoming WWE Pay-Per-View Event

Following his shocking return and victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series back in November, the WWE Universe learned that the former WCW mega-star had extended his deal with WWE that would see him compete through WrestleMania 33.

Ahead of "The Show of Shows" in Orlando, Florida on April 2nd, Goldberg must first test himself against 29 of the top talents WWE has to offer present day, as he will compete in the 30-man over-the-top battle royal at this month's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This week, reports surfaced that Goldberg now has a fourth WWE pay-per-view that he is booked for, as his new contract with the company includes a date for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bill Goldberg is expected to appear on television more frequently that usual during the build-up to WrestleMania 33.



