WWE Confirms Mark Andrews For Upcoming Two-Day U.K. Title Tournament

On Thursday, WWE revealed one of the officially scheduled participants for their upcoming two-day tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.
Top independent wrestler in the British scene, Mark Andrews, was announced by WWE for the tournament today.
The first-ever WWE U.K. Title tournament goes down next Saturday and Sunday in London, England, live via the WWE Network.