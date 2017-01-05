WWE Confirms Mark Andrews For Upcoming Two-Day U.K. Title Tournament

Submitted by Matt Boone on January 5, 2017 - 3:36pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

On Thursday, WWE revealed one of the officially scheduled participants for their upcoming two-day tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Top independent wrestler in the British scene, Mark Andrews, was announced by WWE for the tournament today.

The first-ever WWE U.K. Title tournament goes down next Saturday and Sunday in London, England, live via the WWE Network.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.