Brock Lesnar Confirmed For Next Week's RAW, Shawn Michaels On Royal Rumble Rumors (Video)

Submitted by Eric Lynch on January 10, 2017 - 11:24am
- WWE confirmed this week that Brock Lesnar will be appearing on WWE TV next Monday for the first time since Survivor Series. Next Monday's RAW will mark Lesnar's return, and he'll likely come out to the ring with Heyman to promote the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th. The Jan. 16 edition of RAW featuring Lesnar will air live on the USA Network from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, AR.

- WWE.com caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels after RAW ended at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Michaels addressed rumors of a Royal Rumble appearance by saying that he may visit, but he's going to set an example for his peers on how to stay retired. You can watch the interview below:

