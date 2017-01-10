After RAW Ended: The Undertaker Attacks Owens & Jericho (Video)

After RAW went off the air on the USA Network on Monday, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned to the ring at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens were still in the ring celebrating their victory over Roman Reigns. Owens and Jericho both cut promos on The Undertaker, which lead to Owens shoving Jericho into 'Taker, and The Dead Man chokeslamming both of them.

The Undertaker then posed for the fans and headed backstage while the Universal Champion and the United States Champion recovered in the ring.

