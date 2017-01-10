Bellator MMA President Interested In Signing CM Punk

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has indicated that he would be interested in signing former WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk (0-1) is currently still under contract to UFC, and he noted before his UFC 203 loss that he had signed a multi-fight deal with the organization. UFC President Dana White recently went on record saying he was unsure about Punk's future, and noted that the UFC is a tough place to start out an MMA career.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Coker made it known that he wants to meet with Punk when he's legally able to. "If he was free from any obligations and wanted to fight under Bellator, we would definitely love to have a conversation with him," Coker said, adding that he had heard Punk is still under UFC contract.

Fellow former WWE star Bobby Lashley currently fights for Bellator with an MMA record of 15-2, and there have been talks of Coker trying to sign Ryback.

