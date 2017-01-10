Video: WWE's "Spectacular Slow-Motion Footage" Of Undertaker's RAW Entrance

Sponsored Links



As seen on Monday night's edition of WWE RAW, the second episode of the New Year, WWE legend The Undertaker made an appearance as advertised.

During the show, not only were fans treated to the always-entertaining "Dead Man" ring entrance, but the future WWE Hall Of Famer also officially entered this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match (see video below).

Back to the always-entertaining "Dead Man" ring entrance. WWE released special slow-motion footage of The Undertaker's goosebump-provoking walk to the ring at WWE RAW on Monday night. You can check out the video above titled, "Spectacular slow-motion footage of The Undertaker's Raw entrance: Raw Exclusive, Jan. 10, 2017,".