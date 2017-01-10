WWE SmackDown Live Results (1/10)

Sponsored Links



The January 10th edition of WWE SmackDown aired live on the USA Network from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

- Dean Ambrose comes out to open up SmackDown and host an Ambrose Asylum segment. Ambrose first announces that he's entering the Royal Rumble, and then introduces his guest: The Miz. The Miz enters the ring with Maryse and announces that he's entering the Royal Rumble too. The Miz then asks for Ambrose to return the Intercontinental Title belt back to him where it belongs. Ambrose teases that he's going to give it back, but instead he gives him a participation award plaque. This leads to The Miz beating down Ambrose then holding him back for Maryse to slap him. Ambrose ducks the slap and Maryse hits Miz, then Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Miz. Ambrose gives the participation award to Maryse then leaves with his IC Title.

- Backstage, we see Natalya attack Nikki Bella from behind and leave her laying in the hallway.

- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya - No Contest: Natalya spears Natalya before the bell and they start brawling all over ringside. Back in the ring, Natalya boots Nikki in the face and they continue brawling. The referee still hasn't called for the bell, and instead calls for more referees to separate the fight. Natalya takes out Nikki's injured leg then throws her out to ringside. Natalya puts Nikki in the Sharpshooter at ringside until the referees pull her off.

- We go backstage for an interview with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler is asked why he attacked Kalisto last week, but Ziggler says nothing and walks away.

- Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler: Kalisto starts off with some leg kicks and a hurricanrana. Ziggler takes control of the match with a swinging neckbreaker until Kalisto comes back with another hurricanrana. Ziggler hits a dropkick and rolls up Kalisto, but Kalisto reverses Ziggler pin into a pin of his own and scores the three count. After the bell, Ziggler beats down Kalisto with a steel chair. As Ziggler is on his way to the back, Apollo Crews meets him on the ramp and they brawl all the way back into the ring. Ziggler grabs the steel chair and uses it on Crews too. He hits Kalisto with it again for good measure then heads backstage.

- American Alpha does an interview backstage where they say The Wyatt Family just can't hang with them in the ring, and won't be able to take the Tag Titles away from them.

- We go backstage again where John Cena does an interview about Baron Corbin. Cena says last week AJ Styles and Corbin called him a has-been, and tonight he's going to prove that's not true.

- American Alpha (c) def. Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton: American Alpha controls the opening minutes of the match with frequent tags and suplexes against Bray. Orton gets the tag and keeps Jordan grounded with punches until Gable gets the tag and spears Orton. Bray tags in and goes for a Sister Abigail on Gable, but Gable gets out and takes things to ringside where he hits a sommersault splash on Bray. Back in the ring, Bray drops Gable with a running clothesline for a two count. Orton and Wyatt take turns working on Gable until Jordan gets the hot tag. Jordan cleans house and hits a series of suplexes and spears on both Wyatt and Orton. Harper distracts Jordan which leads to Orton hitting a suplex of his own on Jordan. Gable tags in and hits a flying crossbody then a Northern Lights suplex and German suplex. Wyatt and Jordan come in but quickly get cleared out to ringside. Harper distracts the referee and Orton pokes Gable in the eye. Orton grabs Gable near the ropes and accidentally knocks Harper off the apron, and then DDTs Gable off the middle rope. Orton sets up for an RKO, but Harper gets up on the apron again and this time Orton gets distracted. Gable shoves Orton into Harper from behind then rolls him up for the win to retain the Tag Titles. Harper and Orton get in each other's faces and start shoving until Bray breaks it up. Orton charges at Harper and Harper goes to superkick him, but Orton ducks and Harper accidentally hits Bray. Bray walks away and leaves Harper and Orton alone in the ring. They each head backstage separately.

- Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss get in each others' faces backstage in front of Daniel Bryan over the identity of the masked woman last week. Bryan decides to book the in a cage match.

- Carmella def. CJ Lunde: James Ellsworth comes out with Carmella. Carmella hits the Bronco Buster early on, but the jobber starts fighting back so Ellsworth grabs her boot from the apron. Carmella hits a DDT off the distraction for a two count. Ellsworth grabs the boot again which leads to Carmella hitting a facebuster into the Code Of Silence for the win.

- Baron Corbin is doing an interview backstage about John Cena when AJ Styles interrupts. AJ wishes him good luck tonight, and informs him that he'll be at ringside for his match.

- John Cena def. Baron Corbin: WWE World Champion AJ Styles is on commentary for this en. Corbin dominates the opening minutes of the match until he gets distracted yelling at AJ Styles at ringside. Cena mounts a comeback off the distraction and brawls with Corbin around ringside. Back in the ring, Cena goes for a running shoulder block but Corbin catches him with a powerslam for a two count. Cena tries to come back with right hands once again, but Corbin stops him with a side walk slam. Cena ducks a clothesline and boots Corbin in the face, then follows up with a tornado DDT off the middle rope. Cena hits a back suplex and the Five Knuckle Shuffle, then follows up with the Attitude Adjustment for the win. After the match, AJ stands on the commentary table and stares down Cena as SmackDown goes off the air.

