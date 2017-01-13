WWE to Crown Other Regional Champions, Hogan Likely to Return to WWE, more

Sponsored Links



- Hulk Hogan is expected to return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania. In the press conference on 1/10 announcing New Orleans as next year's host city, Stephanie McMahon mentioned Hogan by name and he was also shown on a graphic, which pretty much confirms a Hogan return. As you may remember, Hulk's daughter Brooke already stated that Hogan will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania but Hulk seemingly tried to control the damage by denying it.

- WWE has long term plans to follow their new UK tournament concept by expanding it to do similar tournaments to crown an Asian champion and a Latin American champion.

- WWE made the decision to bring back WrestleMania in 2018 to New Orleans sometime back in September, but only high ranking company officials were aware of this. The city of New Orleans only found a few weeks ago, just before the story broke.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com