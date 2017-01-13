WWE Releasing a New DVD, Seth Rollins to Get New Theme Music

- WWE is going to be releasing a new DVD called “WrestleMania Monday is Raw,” which will be all about the Raws that are held after WrestleManias.

- Seth Rollins is reportedly getting new entrance music produced by the band Downstait, which is the same band that has produced the Dolph Ziggler and Miz themes.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



