Suspended UFC Star Josh Barnett Makes TNA Debut At Impact Wrestling Taping

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, who is currently serving a suspension stemming from a positive drug test from USADA for his UFC Fight Night 93 victory over Andrei Arlovski back on September 3, 2016, made pro wrestling history this week.

At the recent Impact Wrestling television tapings held at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida this week, the MMA legend became the first active UFC fighter to compete in a pro wrestling match against an active Bellator MMA fighter, as "The Babyface Assassin" reportedly worked against Lashley at the taping.

Barnett, who also works alongside Jim Ross as an announcer for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the U.S., will be featured on a February broadcast, as the match he taped with Lashley on Thursday night in Orlando is expected to air in that month. Also expected to air at some point in February is a match Barnett also worked against Bad Bones at Thursday's taping.