WWE Hall of Fame On Sale Date Delayed, News on Brock Lesnar's Upcoming Schedule

- The on sale date for WWE's Hall of Fame preceding this year's WrestleMania has reportedly been pushed back one week to January 27. It was expected that WWE would officially announce at least one new member to the 2017 class this Monday on Raw, but it is unknown whether the delayed on sale date will also push any announcements back as well.

- Brock Lesnar is scheduled for almost every Raw leading into the Fastlane PPV on 3/5 and WrestleMania on 4/2. The only Raw he is not expected to be available for is the 2/13 in Las Vegas and that is because of his recent suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in response to his failed drug test ahead of UFC 200.

- Lesnar is also scheduled for live events on 1/20 in Buffalo, 2/4 in Salt Lake City, 2/17 in Dallas and 3/12 in New York City.