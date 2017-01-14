WWE News: Names of Development Talent Likely to Jump to WWE Soon

- The main wrestlers who are being groomed to move up to the main WWE roster by working in Terry Taylor's class at the WWE Performance Center are Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade Cien Almas, Alexander Wolfe, TM 61, Hideo Itami, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Chris Hero, Elias Samson and Tye Dillinger.

- The next group down after the ones above are: Tino Sabbatelli, Riddick Moss, Damo, Authors of Pain, Tommy End, Roderick Strong, Dan Matha (who is a 6'7" bodybuilder but has hardly worked in developmental), Oney Lorcan, Wesley Blake, Buddy Murphy, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

- Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Samoa Joe and Austin Aries don't train at the Performance Center so they are not involved in any "get-ready" classes.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



