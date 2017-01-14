Video: The Rock Responds To Tom Brady, Rips Into NFL Star In WWE-Style Promo

Submitted by Matt Boone on January 14, 2017 - 10:36am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

In the spirit of promotion, NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywoodd big-shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently traded barbs in a pair of videos released by the pop culture mega-stars this week.

Featured above is the video that The Rock released in response to a video Brady published about him. In the video, which contains Brady's initial clip within it, "The Great One" takes aim at the NFL star, ripping him apart for his acting in a WWE-style promo from the future pro wrestling hall of famer.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.