Updated NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Lineup: New Title Match Added

Following this week's episode of NXT TV, a new title match is now official for this month's NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live special on the WWE Network.

Officially added to the live special, which takes place during WWE Royal Rumble weekend, is a NXT Women's Championship bout with Asuka defending against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4 Way match.

Headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT World Championship, NXT TakeOver: San Antonio takes place live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28th.

Below is the latest official lineup for what will be the first NXT TakeOver special of 2017:

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio NXT World Championship

- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode NXT Women's Championship

- Asuka (c) vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross NXT Tag-Team Championship

- DIY (c) vs. The Authors of Pain - Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young (with SAnitY at ringside)

Join us here on 1/28 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live WWE Network special!