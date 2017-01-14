Updated NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Lineup: New Title Match Added

Submitted by Matt Boone on January 14, 2017 - 11:19am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

Following this week's episode of NXT TV, a new title match is now official for this month's NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live special on the WWE Network.

Officially added to the live special, which takes place during WWE Royal Rumble weekend, is a NXT Women's Championship bout with Asuka defending against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4 Way match.

Headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT World Championship, NXT TakeOver: San Antonio takes place live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28th.

Below is the latest official lineup for what will be the first NXT TakeOver special of 2017:

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

NXT World Championship
- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Championship
- Asuka (c) vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

NXT Tag-Team Championship
- DIY (c) vs. The Authors of Pain

- Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young (with SAnitY at ringside)

Join us here on 1/28 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live WWE Network special!



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.