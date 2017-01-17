Photo: Darren Young Injured During WWE Main Event Taping On Monday Night

Sponsored Links



Prior to WWE RAW on Monday night, WWE taped matches for an upcoming episode of WWE Main Event. During one of the matches, a WWE Superstar went down with an injury.

Darren Young suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Epico on Monday night in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The former member of The Prime Time Players fell on the apron during the match, and when he got back up he was clutching his arm. This led to the match being stopped by the referee.

As seen in the photo from a fan in attendance at the event, Young ended up being helped to the back by WWE Hall Of Famer Bob Backlund.