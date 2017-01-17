Former Champion Rumored To Return On SmackDown Tonight

Submitted by Eric Lynch on January 17, 2017 - 12:34pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

In a possible spoiler for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, PWInsider.com reports that a former champion in WWE is expected to return to TV tonight. According to the report published late Monday night, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James will be at SmackDown tonight at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

WWE reportedly offered a multi-year deal to James after her NXT Takeover: Toronto match against Asuka back in November

- Spoilers On Shawn Michaels' Role At Royal Rumble Long-Term Plans For The Undertaker, More



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.