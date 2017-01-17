WWE SmackDown Results (1/17): Shane's Announcement, La Luchadora Revealed

Sponsored Links



The January 17th edition of WWE SmackDown aired live on Tuesday on the USA Network from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

- The cage is hanging above the ring for tonight's main event, and Shane McMahon is out first to make his announcement. Shane announces that there will be one more stop for the WWE Champion between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Shane reveals that the Elimination Chamber match is returning, and it'll be for the WWE Championship. With that, AJ Styles comes out with his Title belt to interrupt. AJ complains about having to defend his title in an Elimination Chamber match. Shane says AJ is phenomenal, but his attitude isn't. Cena interrupts next, but before he can finish his first sentence AJ interrupts and says SmackDown management is out to get him. The Miz interrupts next, with Maryse, and says he plans to walk out of WrestleMania as both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion. The Miz and AJ get in each other's faces, with John Cena egging them on, and Shane makes a match.

- Back from commercial, Dean Ambrose is backstage asking Shane McMahon for a one on one match with Randy Orton. McMahon sets the match for later tonight.

- AJ Styles vs. The Miz - No Contest: This one is a non-title match with John Cena on commentary. After some chain wrestling early-on, AJ takes control after a forearm to the face. AJ sets up on the apron for a springboard move, but Maryse distracts him and The Miz kicks AJ down to the ringside floor. Back in the ring, The Miz hits a flying clothesline in the corner then pokes AJ in the eye. Styles comes back with a Pele Kick that sends The Miz out to ringside. AJ follows him out and ends up shoving John Cena, which causes the referee to call for the bell. Cena chases Styles through the ring, then turns around and hits the Attitude Adjustment on The Miz. AJ attempts a Phenomenal Forearm on Cena, but Cena avoids it and hits the AA on Styles too.

- Nikki Bella comes out to the ring and calls out Natalya. Instead of coming to the ring, we see footage of Natalya elsewhere in the arena. Natalya walks up to a merchandise stand and complains that all the merchandise is for Nikki Bella, John Cena, and Bret Hart. Natalya starts tearing down their merchandise, then gets jumped by Nikki from behind and they go through a table together. They eventually get separated and are still yelling at each other.

- Dean Ambrose def. Randy Orton: Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper are at ringside for this one. After some back and forth action in the opening minutes, Orton knocks Ambrose on top of the commentary table and Ambrose is selling his back. Back in the ring, Orton hits a spinning powerslam and goes for a top-rope superplex. Ambrose fights out and they go back down to the mat where Ambrose drops Orton with a lariat. Ambrose throws Orton outside and goes to follow up with a suicide dive, but Luke Harper pushes Orton out of the way and takes the suicide dive for him. Back in the ring, Orton hits a DDT and sets up for an RKO, but Luke Harper walks in the ring towards Ambrose. Orton and the referee convince Harper to leave the ring, but the distraction allows Ambrose to roll up Orton from behind for the win. After the match, Harper gets back in the ring and faces off with Orton. Bray pulls them apart and punches Harper across the face out of frustration. Harper blames Orton, and Bray gets in Orton's face next. Harper leaves the ring first, with Orton and Wyatt heading backstage next.

- Becky Lynch cuts a promo backstage on Alexa Bliss and says Alexa won't be leaving tonight with the Women's Title belt.

- Jerry Lawler is in the ring for a "King's Court" segment. He brings out Dolph Ziggler to discuss Ziggler's attitude change, but Ziggler isn't interested in talking. He shows Ziggler footage of last week, and Ziggler comes back with footage of him elbow dropping Lawler in 2012 before Lawler suffered a heart attack. Ziggler takes credit for Lawler's heart attack and threatens to "finish the job" if Lawler doesn't stop asking him questions. Lawler says that's too bad because he has one more question: How's it feel to know that no matter how many times he changes his attitude, he'll always be a loser? Ziggler answers with a superkick and Lawler goes down. Ziggler walks away and JBL rolls in the ring to check on Lawler. Lawler yells at Ziggler to get back in the ring, if he has any guts. Ziggler declines and walks away.

- Bray Wyatt appears on the screen to announce that not only is the Wyatt Family entering the Royal Rumble, but Orton and Harper will compete in a singles match against each other next week to settle their dispute.

- Alexa Bliss (c) def. Becky Lynch: This one is a cage match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After a couple minutes of brawling, Becky attempts a powerbomb which Alexa grabs onto the cage to stop. Alexa hangs onto the cage and Becky follows her up the wall. They brawl on the wall of the cage until they both fall down to the mat simultaneously. Becky slams Alexa's head into the cage wall then comes off the middle rope with a missile dropkick for a two count. Becky climbs to the top of the cage, but Alexa grabs her by the hair to pull her down. They stand on the top rope up against the cage wall fighting until Becky kicks Alexa onto the turnbuckle. Becky then gives Alexa a t-bone suplex off the middle rope for another two count. Becky locks Alexa in the Dis-arm-her, but gets distracted by La Luchadora standing in the cage door. Becky directs her attention back on Alexa, but then La Luchadora enters the ring and kicks Becky in the head. Alexa hits Becky with a DDT for the win, then celebrates with La Luchadora. They beat down Becky after the match, but Becky fights back. Becky rips the mask off La Luchadora to reveal that it's Mickie James. Alexa and Mickie continue the beat-down on Becky and celebrate in the ring as SmackDown goes off the air.