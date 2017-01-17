Shane McMahon To Kick Off SmackDown LIVE With "Huge Announcement"

Sponsored Links



Tonight's episode of SmackDown LIVE just got a little bit more interesting.

According to the official preview for tonight's show at WWE.com, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon will kick off this evening's show with a "huge announcement."

The following is the teaser from the official WWE website:

Shane to kick off SmackDown LIVE with a huge announcement WWE.com has learned that Commissioner Shane McMahon will open SmackDown LIVE this week with some very big news. Under the leadership of Shane-O-Mac and General Manager Daniel Bryan, Team Blue has simply thrived. Although we are not sure what he has to say, the announcement will no doubt take SmackDown LIVE to the next level. Is it possible that the man in charge has something up his sleeve for the Royal Rumble? Which Superstar, or Superstars, will the big news concern? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out.