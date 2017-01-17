WWE Announces Tajiri Out Of Action With Right Knee Injury

It looks like Tajiri is going to be spending some time on the sidelines.

WWE has announced that Tajiri is currently out-of-action with an injured right knee. The former ECW and WWE "Attitude Era" star reportedly suffered the injury while working a tag-team match with Shinsuke Nakamura at the recent set of NXT television tapings in Winter Park, Florida earlier this month.

There is currently no word regarding how long Tajiri will be out-of-action.



