Kurt Angle Interview: "No Brainer" That He Wants Steve Austin to Induct Him

-- Kurt Angle recently did another interview, this time with Sports Illustrated, talking about the recent announcement of his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame - Class of 2017. Some of the more relevant quotes are below:

On 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Possibly Inducting Him:

"That's a no-brainer. I had just started with WWE and had a program with Austin right after I beat Rock for the world title. I had a quick skit with Stephanie and Triple H, and then it was right on to Austin. We had some memorable feuds and some very funny segments, so he is at the top of my list."

On Austin's Impact On His Career:

"Steve was one of the most giving individuals. He took me in and allowed me to shine even when it was still his time. I don't ever compare myself to Stone Cold. He is the guy who elevated wrestling to a level that nobody ever went before, but he enabled me to show my talents when he very well could have said no. He was a very giving individual, and he is one of the guys who had the biggest impact on my career."

On His TNA Career:

"The WWE Universe is different from the rest of the world. Even though I was wrestling all these great matches, most WWE fans didn’t see those matches. That makes me sad, but it would be nice if WWE somehow got my TNA library, as well as AJ Styles's, Samoa Joe's, and Bobby Roode's so people can see the stuff we did. Those guys will continue to have great matches, but we also had some great ones in TNA."

On His Discussions with WWE

"I have yet to speak to Vince, but I did talk with Triple H. It was a great conversation. This is all about the Hall of Fame, nothing else, and I’m OK with that. WWE wanted to show their appreciation for my career there. Even though I feel it was short-lived at six-and-a-half years, I made enough of an impact that they felt I was worthy of the Hall of Fame."

