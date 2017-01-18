Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card; Jerry Lawler to Commentate at PPV

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the card for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV to be held on January 29th:

** AJ Styles vs. John Cena - WWE Championship Match ** Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (w/ Chris Jericho suspended above the ring) - WWE Universal Championship Match ** Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley - WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match ** Rich Swann vs. Neville - WWE Cruiserwight Title Match ** 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, featuring Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper and 12 more superstars TBA

-- As announced tonight, Jerry Lawler will return to color commentary at the Royal Rumble, specifically calling the actual Rumble match alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole.