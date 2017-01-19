AJ Styles & Jonathan Coachman Comment On Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame Induction

Sponsored Links



- AJ Styles took to Twitter this week to congratulate Kurt Angle on the news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Styles and Angle had a series of main event matches during their time in TNA. Angle was the first inductee announced for the class of 2017, and he'll be inducted on March 31st in Orlando, FL.

- Prior to the airing of his ESPN interview with Kurt Angle, Jonathan Coachman wrote on Twitter that he thinks the Olympic gold medalist is the best in-ring performer he's ever seen.

I have said this many times. @RealKurtAngle is the most talented in ring performer I have ever seen. EVER and there have been great ones. https://t.co/u92Ym95uSQ — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) January 17, 2017

OTTR what did @RealKurtAngle think when he got the news about @Wwe HOF part https://t.co/TW8j9u6bWm — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) January 19, 2017

