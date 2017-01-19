AJ Styles & Jonathan Coachman Comment On Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame Induction[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
- AJ Styles took to Twitter this week to congratulate Kurt Angle on the news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Styles and Angle had a series of main event matches during their time in TNA. Angle was the first inductee announced for the class of 2017, and he'll be inducted on March 31st in Orlando, FL.
- Prior to the airing of his ESPN interview with Kurt Angle, Jonathan Coachman wrote on Twitter that he thinks the Olympic gold medalist is the best in-ring performer he's ever seen.
