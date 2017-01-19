AJ Styles & Jonathan Coachman Comment On Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame Induction

Submitted by Eric Lynch on January 19, 2017 - 10:16pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

- AJ Styles took to Twitter this week to congratulate Kurt Angle on the news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Styles and Angle had a series of main event matches during their time in TNA. Angle was the first inductee announced for the class of 2017, and he'll be inducted on March 31st in Orlando, FL.

- Prior to the airing of his ESPN interview with Kurt Angle, Jonathan Coachman wrote on Twitter that he thinks the Olympic gold medalist is the best in-ring performer he's ever seen.

- Spoilers On Shawn Michaels' Role At Royal Rumble Long-Term Plans For The Undertaker, More



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.