The Rock To Star In Two DC Comics Movies

Sponsored Links



Shazam!, the upcoming film from New Line and DC Comics, has now split into two separate films. Back in 2014 we reported that Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson would be playing Black Adam in the film, and now The Rock will also be starring in a film about his character, titled Black Adam. Shazam! is the story of a teenager who can transform himself into a superhero by saying "shazam."

Black Adam is Shazam's arch-nemesis, and during the pre-production phase of Shazam! the studio reportedly decided he should have his own film. Shazam! is scheduled to hit theaters in 2019, and there's no word on a timetable, writer, or director for Black Adam yet.

The Rock wrote on Twitter this month that he's going to help "usher in a new era" of DC Comics films.

DC fans will start to see this shift in tone in future movies. Exciting time and I'm fired up to help usher in a new DC era. #BlackAdam⚡️ https://t.co/oUC3L0tY7H — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2017

- Spoilers On Shawn Michaels' Role At Royal Rumble Long-Term Plans For The Undertaker, More