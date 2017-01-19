WWE News: AJ Styles Reportedly Robbed During Live Event This Week

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Duffy for sending in the link to this story

-- AJ Styles was reportedly robbed at the 1/16 live event in Gainesville, GA, according to KAIT-TV Region 8 News. As Styles wrestled on the card, someone stole his cash and belongings, including $1,000 in US currency and $7,000 in Japanese yen. The thief also stole an iPhone, a set of Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360 console and 6 Xbox games.

-- Police continue to investigate the case but this is the second time since September that a performer has had items stolen from the Convocation Center.

Source: KAIT 8