More on Kurt Angle and WWE; Brock Lesnar's Upcoming Appearances

- Kurt Angle's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame signaled a "major change of heart" by Vince McMahon, who for years had nixed all internal and external requests to work with Angle again. Several times in the past when his TNA deals were expiring, Angle tried to send feelers to WWE about a prospective return, but the company was never interested because of Vince's concerns.

- Brock Lesnar is currently not scheduled to be on the Fast Lane PPV. However, as reported before, Lesnar is expected to be on virtually every Raw leading up to WrestleMania and there's also a chance that he may finally wrestle on some shows too, possibly in squash matches.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com