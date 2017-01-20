The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boys Added To ROH: Supercard Of Honor On 4/1

Sponsored Links



This week, another big showdown was made official for the upcoming Ring Of Honor (ROH) "Supercard of Honor" event scheduled for WrestleMania 33 weekend.

Joining a card headlined by Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship, as announced this week, is a big league tag-team showdown pitting ROH World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks against "Broken" Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

Also confirmed for the show earlier this week was the inclusion of Japanese wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger, as well as top CMLL star Dragon Lee. Both will be in separate matches against opponents yet to be announced.

ROH: Supercard of Honor goes down live from the Lakeland Civic Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 1st.