Backstage Update On WWE's Plans For Bill Goldberg At Fastlane PPV In March

As noted, in addition to this month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, wrestling legend Bill Goldberg has been added to the Fastlane pay-per-view in March.

It's worth noting that Goldberg's current rival and expected opponent for WrestleMania 33, Brock Lesnar, is not currently advertised for the Fastlane pay-per-view. According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg is in fact scheduled to work a main event match at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

With Lesnar not booked for the show, one would assume this would mean we will see our first Goldberg WWE pay-per-view match against an opponent other than Lesnar, and depending on his plans post-WrestleMania 33, possibly his only PPV singles opponent outside of Brock.

WWE Fastlane 2017 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 5th at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



