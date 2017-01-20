Drew Galloway Reveals "Pipe Bomb" Promo He Wanted To Cut On Vince McMahon

Sponsored Links



During a recent episode of Jim Ross' "Ross Report" podcast featuring Drew Galloway, the former WWE Superstar by the name of Drew McIntyre spoke about a pipe bomb promo he has always imagined cutting on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Galloway told Ross about the idea during their discussion on the podcast, and according to the former "Chosen One," it would have been along the lines of a "Stone Cold, Austin 3:16 promo."

"I always imagined a 'pipe bomb', 'Stone Cold' [Austin] 3:16 promo," Galloway told "Good Ole' J.R." during the show. "What would happen if Drew Galloway and Vince McMahon were in the ring with a live microphone and I just spoke my mind about signing when I was 21, giving my life over to him for my dreams, speaking about 'The Chosen One' thing, speaking about the 3MB thing, speaking about being released, reinventing myself, taking over the world and becoming 'Wrestling's Chosen One', and then coming back with him," questioned Galloway. "And doing that back and forth. That's about at real as it gets."

