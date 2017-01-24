Shawn Michaels Added To 2-Hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show On Sunday

Sponsored Links



While he recently made a point of announcing that he won't be turning up in the ring as a surprise entrant at the 30-man over-the-top battle royal at this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels will apparently be a part of the broadcast this weekend.

WWE is advertising "The Heartbreak Kid" as part of the scheduled two-hour "Kickoff Show" pre-show on the WWE Network, which leads right into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view itself, which is listed at four hours.

HBK is listed alongside the usual "Kickoff Show" panel, which consists of WWE Hall Of Famers Booker T and Jerry "The King" Lawler, as well as WWE broadcast team member Renee Young.

Also confirmed for the official Royal Rumble pre-show this weekend is a RAW Tag-Team Championship bout pitting Cesaro and Sheamus against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as a Women's match featuring Sasha Banks going one-on-one with Nia Jax.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 goes down live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this Sunday, January 28th. Join us here on Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view.