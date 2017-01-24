Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Her Past Life-Threatening Anorexia Issues

Sponsored Links



WWE SmackDown LIVE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Ohio.com to promote tonight's WWE Royal Rumble "go-home" episode of SmackDown LIVE in Toledo, Ohio. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On overcoming a life-threatening battle with anorexia while in college back in 2009:

"I had gone through it first in high school. Then when I joined college cheer, we had a very strict workout regimen that we had to follow. And I had just recovered from the first eating disorder. We had to sign in to do cardio, BOD PODs [a measurement of muscle vs. fat in the body], the things athletes should do. But it retriggered everything for me. I went from 120 pounds to 80 pounds in about six weeks. "That was the main reason I left Akron. It was after a football game. I was still in my uniform. I told my coach that I needed to go home and get help. I checked into Nationwide Children's Hospital [in Columbus] and the doctors were amazing and helped me get through it all. It was a tough time but it also made me the person I am today."

On last week's steel cage match on SmackDown LIVE with Becky Lynch:

"When I was walking down the entranceway, I was thinking, 'Man that thing is huge.' But when you're standing right next to it, it's even more intimidating. When you walk in, once the door closes, you're like, 'Oh, crap. I'm stuck.' There's only two ways out. Out the door, or over the top. I'm only five feet. It's a longer fall for me than anyone else."

On fame and being a WWE Superstar:

"I don't really consider myself a celebrity. When I'm not traveling, I'm just sitting on the couch watching Netflix with my dogs Teddy and Izzy. It is kind of weird to walk into a Starbucks and have somebody know your name. But normal-day life really hasn't changed that much. There's just a lot more eyes on you on social media."

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview at Ohio.com.