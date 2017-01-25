WWE News: Finn Balor Looking to Get Cleared This Week to Return to the Ring

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report by pwinsider.com, Finn Balor is expected to undergo additional medical testing sometime this week in hopes of being cleared for an in-ring return soon thereafter.

-- Balor has been injured since SummerSlam after suffering a torn labrum and was originally expected to be out 4-6 months, though the doctor who operated on him indicated that his injury was more severe than normal.

-- With Royal Rumble this Sunday, it isn't out of the question to see Balor enter the match and either way, he definitely looks like he will be back well before WrestleMania.