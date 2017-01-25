Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble PPV[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
-- Royal Rumble is this Sunday, January 29 from San Antonio, TX. Here is the updated card for the event:
* 30 Man Royal Rumble for Wrestlemania 33 main event championship match, featuring:
* WWE champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena
* WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Chris Jericho hanging above the ring in a cage (No DQ Match)
* WWE Raw Women's champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
* WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann vs. Neville
* Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya vs. Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch & Naomi
* WWE Raw Tag Team champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - Two Referees. (Kickoff Show)
* Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks (Kickoff Show)
-- Join us on Sunday afternoon for complete, ongoing coverage of WWE Royal Rumble.