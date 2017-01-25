Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Sponsored Links



-- Royal Rumble is this Sunday, January 29 from San Antonio, TX. Here is the updated card for the event:

* 30 Man Royal Rumble for Wrestlemania 33 main event championship match, featuring:

The Undertaker

Brock Lesnar

Bill Goldberg

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

The New Day

Dolph Ziggler

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Cesaro

Sheamus

Big Cass

Rusev

Big Show

Baron Corbin

Mojo Rawley

8 competitors TBA

* WWE champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena

* WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Chris Jericho hanging above the ring in a cage (No DQ Match)

* WWE Raw Women's champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

* WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann vs. Neville

* Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya vs. Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch & Naomi

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - Two Referees. (Kickoff Show)

* Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks (Kickoff Show)

-- Join us on Sunday afternoon for complete, ongoing coverage of WWE Royal Rumble.