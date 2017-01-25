Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble PPV

-- Royal Rumble is this Sunday, January 29 from San Antonio, TX. Here is the updated card for the event:

* 30 Man Royal Rumble for Wrestlemania 33 main event championship match, featuring:
The Undertaker
Brock Lesnar
Bill Goldberg
Chris Jericho
Braun Strowman
Sami Zayn
Dean Ambrose
The Miz
The New Day
Dolph Ziggler
Bray Wyatt
Randy Orton
Luke Harper
Cesaro
Sheamus
Big Cass
Rusev
Big Show
Baron Corbin
Mojo Rawley
8 competitors TBA

* WWE champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena

* WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Chris Jericho hanging above the ring in a cage (No DQ Match)

* WWE Raw Women's champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

* WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann vs. Neville

* Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya vs. Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch & Naomi

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - Two Referees. (Kickoff Show)

* Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks (Kickoff Show)

-- Join us on Sunday afternoon for complete, ongoing coverage of WWE Royal Rumble.



