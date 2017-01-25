Update on Finn Balor; Sami Zayn Reportedly Getting Backstage Heat

Sponsored Links



-- In an update to a previously posted news item, Finn Balor is actually visiting Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, AL this afternoon, fueling more rumors that he might be participating at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

-- In last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Sami Zayn currently has "heat on him" but did not elaborate on why. Zayn did just beat Seth Rollins to secure a spot in the Royal Rumble (for now) but Meltzer commented on Twitter that Zayn had to win the match and the reason for it will become "obvious in a few days."