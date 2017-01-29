Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya

Sponsored Links

- Kickoff Show: Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya: Natalya slaps Nikki across the face to start off the match then tags in Bliss. After some brief back-and-forth action, Becky Lynch gets the tag and hits a series of clotheslines on the heels. Becky hits a suicide dive to the outside on Natalya, then Mickie James lays out Lynch by the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Naomi gets the hot tag and hits a series of clotheslines and kicks for a two count on Bliss. After a series of run-ins, Naomi hits a kick to the head of Bliss and follows up with a split legged moonsault for the win.



