Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya

Submitted by Eric Lynch on January 29, 2017 - 5:06pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

- Kickoff Show: Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya: Natalya slaps Nikki across the face to start off the match then tags in Bliss. After some brief back-and-forth action, Becky Lynch gets the tag and hits a series of clotheslines on the heels. Becky hits a suicide dive to the outside on Natalya, then Mickie James lays out Lynch by the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Naomi gets the hot tag and hits a series of clotheslines and kicks for a two count on Bliss. After a series of run-ins, Naomi hits a kick to the head of Bliss and follows up with a split legged moonsault for the win.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.