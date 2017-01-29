Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



- Kickoff Show: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows def. Sheamus and Cesaro: The RAW Tag Team Titles are on the line in this one. Cesaro scores a couple of near-falls on Anderson early on. Sheamus tags in and continues the offense on Anderson. Anderson finally comes back with a big boot and tags in Gallows. This leads to Cesaro and Sheamus double-teaming Gallows with uppcuts, but Gallows comes back with some big boots. Sheamus gets some offense in on Gallows, but Anderson takes him out. Anderson tags in but he walks into an uppercut from Cesaro, then Cesaro follows up with a 619. Cesaro hits the swing on Anderson, then puts him in the Sharpshooter. Gallows hits a big boot to break it up. Sheamus comes in and Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on him. After some confusion with a ref bump, Anderson rolls up Cesaro from behind and grabs the tights for the win. Gallows and Anderson are the new RAW Tag Champs!



