- Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks: Banks gets some offense in early on, but Jax quickly gains control of the match. Banks hits the double knees off the turnbuckle to try and mount a comeback, but she appears to re-injure her knee. Nia hits a pop-up Samoan Drop for the win after a short match. POP-UP SAMOAN DROP!!@NiaJaxWWE defeats @SashaBanksWWE!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/u3ZsUqfXQB — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017



