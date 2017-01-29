Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Charlotte vs. Bayley

Sponsored Links



Royal Rumble 2017:

- Shawn Michaels comes out immediately before the show to welcome his hometown crowd to Royal Rumble. Michael Cole welcomes us to Royal Rumble 2017 and announces the attendance at the Alamodome as more than 52,000.

- Charlotte (c) def. Bayley: Charlotte's RAW Women's Championship is on the line in this one. After some back and forth action early on, Bayley takes over with a stunner off the middle rope. Charlotte falls to the outside, and Bayley follows up with a hurricana to the floor. Bayley goes up top and hits a splash down onto Charlotte on the floor. Back in the ring, Bayley hits a flying elbow drop off the top rope for a near-fall. Charlotte comes back and locks Bayley in the Figure Eight briefly before Bayley reaches the ropes. Charlotte goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Bayley gets her knees up to block it for a two count. Charlotte knocks Bayley out to the apron and follows up with the Natural Selection on the corner of the ring apron. Charlotte rolls Bayley back in the ring and scores the three count to retain the RAW Women's Title.