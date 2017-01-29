Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

Sponsored Links

- Kevin Owens def. Roman Reigns: Owens' Universal Title is on the line for this one. Owens and Jericho beat down Reigns to kick things off, and eventually Reigns comes back and forcefully puts Jericho into the cage. Reigns locks the cage door, and the cage with Jericho inside is raised high above the ring. Reigns and Owens start brawling at ringside and they brawl all through the crowd. Owens takes control and sits Reigns up against the fan barricade. Owens hits a running cannonball on Reigns against the barricade, then starts making a pyramid of unfolded chairs at ringside. Back in the ring, Owens hits Reigns with a chair, but Reigns comes back with a series of clotheslines. Jericho throws some brass knuckles down to Owens and Owens drops Reigns. Owens goes to powerbomb Reigns into an unfolded steel chair, but Reigns gets out and hits a Samoan Drop on Owens onto the chair. They start brawling on the turnbuckle, and Reigns knocks Owens down through the pyramid of unfolded chairs at ringside. Reigns powerbombs Owens through the announce table, then throws him in the ring. Reigns sets up for a Superman punch, but Braun Strowman comes out of nowhere and pulls Reigns outside. Strowman chokeslams Reigns onto the announce table but the table doesn't break, and it looked like it hurt Reigns pretty bad. Strowman throws Reigns into the ring and hits a running powerslam on Reigns through a table. Owens rolls over pins him for the win. It's @BraunStrowman!!! He SLAMS @WWERomanReigns into the announcers' table!!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/e9Mjnwi4e9 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017



