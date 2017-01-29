Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Rich Swann vs. Neville [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



Sponsored Links

- Neville def. Rich Swann: Austin Aries is on commentary for this one. After some back and forth action early on, Swann hits a suicide plancha on Neville at ringside. Back in the ring, Neville takes control and drops Swann with a snap suplex. Neville follows up with a running suplex in the corner for a two count. After some brawling around ringside, things go back in the ring where Neville climbs to the top rope. Neville goes for a splash, but Swann catches him in mid-air with a kick to the face. Swann throws Neville outside and somersaults onto him on the floor from the turnbuckle. Back in the ring, Swann pummels Neville then hits a kick to the head for a two count. Swann follows up with another boot to the head and a tadpole splash for a two count. Swann and Neville exchange spinning heel kicks, then Neville attempts a German suplex. Swann rolls out of the suplex attempt then kicks Neville in the face for a two count. Swann goes up top, but Neville grabs him and superplexes him off. Neville locks Swann in the Rings of Saturn for the win via submission. Neville is now the new Cruiserweight champion.



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more





Search rajah.com:





































