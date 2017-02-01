WWE News: Viewership for Post-Rumble Edition of Smackdown Live

-- Following in the footsteps of Raw, Smackdown Live also posted a strong increase for this week's episode, generating an average audience of 2.817 million viewers. That is up from last week's 2.556 million and the most watched Smackdown since December 27, which featured the return of John Cena. It is also the third highest rated show since Smackdown went live in July of 2016.

-- Smackdown finished ninth overall in total viewers among cable networks but was first in the ever important 18-49 demographic.



