WWE News: More on Seth Rollins' Knee Injury & Possibly When He Got Hurt

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on February 1, 2017 - 5:25pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- WWE is trying to get Seth Rollins in for an examination today, but it is unclear if he was seen by Dr. James Andrews or not. Rollins tweeted a picture but the prognosis is not expected until tomorrow at the earliest.

-- It appears the moment Rollins got hurt was when Samoa Joe was trying to fall to the mat with him in the Coquina Clutch but Rollins resisted and probably twisted his knee at that point.

Source: Bryan Alvarez @ f4wonline.com



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.