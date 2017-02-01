WWE News: More on Seth Rollins' Knee Injury & Possibly When He Got Hurt

Sponsored Links



-- WWE is trying to get Seth Rollins in for an examination today, but it is unclear if he was seen by Dr. James Andrews or not. Rollins tweeted a picture but the prognosis is not expected until tomorrow at the earliest.

-- It appears the moment Rollins got hurt was when Samoa Joe was trying to fall to the mat with him in the Coquina Clutch but Rollins resisted and probably twisted his knee at that point.

Source: Bryan Alvarez @ f4wonline.com