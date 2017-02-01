Backstage Rumors on Who Triple H Could Face at WM 33 if Rollins is Out

Sponsored Links



-- With Seth Rollins possibly injured and potentially missing WrestleMania, speculation is also there that perhaps WWE will run an angle where Triple H will end up facing Samoa Joe at WrestleMania. However, this could all be moot if Rollins' injury is deemed minor and in fact, he won't miss the PPV.

-- It is also being stated that Triple H absolutely wants to wrestle at WrestleMania in front of the NXT wrestlers, so another possibility is that WWE could bring up Shinsuke Nakamura as his opponent but again, this would depend on the extent of Rollins' injury.

Source: Wrestling Observer Live @ f4wonline.com