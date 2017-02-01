Seth Rollins Comments on Legitimacy of His Injury; Thanks Fans for Support [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



-- On Wednesday, Seth Rollins took to twitter to acknowledge his injury, thank the fans and touch on what the road holds for him. As you will see from the quote below, Rollins appears to slide in and out of character, so this will no doubt lead to many believing this is some elaborate work despite sources reporting that it is a legit injury. "Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me." -- As reported earlier today, WWE writers have already begun formulating backup plans for Triple H and WrestleMania in case Rollins is unable to go.



