Seth Rollins Comments on Legitimacy of His Injury; Thanks Fans for Support[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
-- On Wednesday, Seth Rollins took to twitter to acknowledge his injury, thank the fans and touch on what the road holds for him. As you will see from the quote below, Rollins appears to slide in and out of character, so this will no doubt lead to many believing this is some elaborate work despite sources reporting that it is a legit injury.
-- As reported earlier today, WWE writers have already begun formulating backup plans for Triple H and WrestleMania in case Rollins is unable to go.